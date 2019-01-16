Financial institutions pledge

$70M for low-income housing

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Three financial institutions have pledged more than $70 million to fund low-income housing developments in a fast-growing North Carolina city.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Bank of America, Ally Financial and Barings announced Tuesday that they would invest a combined $70.75 million to address Charlotte’s rising housing costs. $50 million will be in the form of low-interest loans to private developers building income-restricted housing.

A Housing Charlotte report says more than a third of city households spend more than 30 percent of income on housing. To meet demand, the city would need around 24,000 units of affordable housing.

The city is hoping to raise $100 million as part of its push, which would fund around 2,100 new mixed-income housing units.

Mayor Vi Lyles touted the necessity of public-private partnerships.

***

State officials say job

talks with Apple continue

RALEIGH (AP) — Business recruiters say they’re still in talks with Apple over bringing more jobs to North Carolina.

The state’s main recruiting arms say they’re withholding details of North Carolina’s failed effort to land more than 5,000 Apple jobs going instead to Austin, Texas.

A spokeswoman for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina said Tuesday the public records will stay secret because “Apple is currently an active recruitment project.” The state Commerce Department said the same Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said last month there are ongoing jobs talks with Apple.

Sources told The Associated Press last year that Apple was strongly considering North Carolina for its new corporate campus. The company last month bypassed North Carolina not only for the massive project but also expansions in several other cities.

***

Man charged after punching

11-year-old girl outside mall

ASHEVILLE (AP) — A 51-year-old man is accused of pushing and punching an 11-year-old girl outside a North Carolina shopping mall.

The Asheville Citizen Times reported that David Steven Bell, of Black Mountain, was caught on video assaulting the victim Saturday outside the Asheville Mall.

Bell was arrested by an off-duty officer and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12, a misdemeanor offense.

He was also charged with two other counts of assault on a female after two 13-year-old girls also said Bell pushed them.

Bell is listed in an incident report as standing 6-feet-5 and weighing 250 pounds. Video of the assault was shared widely on social media.

Some people online came to the suspect’s defense, saying he was responding to a threat after being pushed.

The exact circumstances of what led up to the assault remain uncertain.

***

Ex-deputies say reporting

comments led to firings

RALEIGH (AP) — Two former deputies say a newly elected North Carolina sheriff fired them two years after they reported a supervisor’s inappropriate comments during “sensitivity training.” The supervisor has been promoted.

Since Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker took office, he’s fired or demoted dozens of staffers, including Gray Speight and Steven Williamson. They believe it was retaliation.

WRAL-TV reports internal investigation notes show then-Lt. Teddy Patrick signaled during the 2017 sessions that he thought being gay was wrong, but he could work with gay people.

Then-Sheriff Donnie Harrison sought out deputies, including Speight and Williamson, to recount what was said. Despite recommendations for termination, Harrison demoted Patrick.

In a statement, Baker says Patrick’s promotion to captain came after a “thorough review” that included the “training session comments and their context and purpose.”