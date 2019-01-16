A good use of canned goods to create a meal

We’ve all heard or had deconstructed burrito bowls, as they’re all the rage with fewer calories than burritos. If you get a burrito bowl at Chipotle, that’s basically what you get. Well, the other day I was really wanting to finish off the quinoa that I’ve had sitting in my cabinet for what feels like forever at this point, so I started looking up different recipes and found some ideas.

So I got an idea in my head and here we are with some that resembles a deconstructed burrito bowl but with quinoa instead of rice. However, I am just going to be calling it a “Quinoa Chicken Bowl.”

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this to be that good, but it really was. I was planning on it being good enough for me to finish it and move on with my life, not “I ate this last week now I want it again” type of dish.

Luckily I really didn’t have to go out and buy anything for this recipe because I keep a random amounts of canned goods in my cabinets for times I don’t know what to cook and, for the most part, it worked in my favor this time. The only thing I wish I would have added was some corn, which I thought I had but apparently, I was incorrect.

I also couldn’t figure out how I wanted to season the chicken so I ended up just throwing some cajun seasoning on it and hoping for the best — and it went surprisingly well.

This recipe has a bit of heat but not enough that your mouth is on fire. So if you don’t like any form of spice, I might suggest skipping on the diced tomato and green chilies can and going with maybe just tomatoes and adding a different spice to your chicken.

***

Ingredients …

1 lb of chicken breast

1 cup of quinoa

2 cups of water

1 15 ounce can of black beans

1 10 ounce can of Rotel diced tomato and green chilies

1 avocado

Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 375, place chicken on a baking sheet. Add cajun seasoning, salt and pepper to the chicken and then cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the chicken is done use a fork to shred the meat.

Put quinoa and water in a pot and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover. Cook for around 15 minutes. Once the quinoa is done add in the can of Rotel and remove from heat.

Cook black beans according to can directions either in the microwave or on the stove.

Place quinoa-Rotel mixture in a bowl and top with chicken and black beans. Top with sliced avocado and enjoy.