Flu restrictions start for local hospital

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital was set to institute flu restrictions on Wednesday in order to minimize the risk to patients and the general public.

Flu season is at its peak in the Tar Heel State and, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, hospital visits for those with flu-like symptoms start rising dramatically every January.

“Flu season is officially upon us at Scotland Health Care System,” said Dr. Cheryl Davis, Scotland Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer. “Although the incidence of the flu is low relative to past years, we have experienced a significant increase in the number of flu cases recently.

“Based upon medical evidence and past flu trending data provided by the state, Scotland Health Care System Flu Season Organizational Response begins (Wednesday),” she added.

In a press release from the hospital, visitors are discouraged from visiting if they have any flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting. If visitors have experienced any flu-like illness, they should be symptom-free for 48 hours before they visit the hospital.

The press release also stated: “Anyone who presents for an appointment to a physician practice/clinic, to the Emergency Center, or other outpatient location will be asked by registration personnel if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. A yes response will trigger a request by the registration personnel for the individual to wear a mask. All registration areas will have a supply of masks at their disposal.”

Also the hospital, for the protection of all patients and visitors, will not allow children under the age of 12 to visit until the spread of seasonal flu has been minimized.

On the NCDHHS website, it states: “Seasonal influenza vaccines must be changed each year as the viruses naturally change over time. To avoid catching the flu, get vaccinated each year and practice good hand hygiene.”

Dr. Davis offers these defenses against the flu:

— Wash hands often with soap and water and frequently clean living area and commonly-used surfaces such as doorknobs, refrigerator handles, remote controls, computer keyboards, countertops, faucet handles, and bathroom areas.

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

— Avoid touching your face, nose or mouth.

