Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Monday that a home he is renovating on Duncan Street was broken into. The suspects had kicked in the door and stole an air compressor, nail gun, portable generator and heater totaling $1,470.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gilchrist Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken the passenger window of his truck and stole a black Motorola portable radio valued at $600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gilchrist Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had gained entrance to their Jeep through the snap-on convertible top. The suspect stole an amp and speaker combo, a pair of work gloves and a flashlight all valued at $225.

Drug possession

LAURINBURG — Police officers stopped a vehicle around Main and Roper streets downtown,and, when speaking with the drivers officers noticed a smell of marijuana. The officer asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, and the driver, 22-year-old Davon Mooring, said there was marijuana in the glove compartment. Officers seized 8 grams of marijuana and Mooring was given a citation for simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_annacrime-9.jpg