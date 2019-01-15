LAURINBURG — Two teenagers were injured Monday evening after two separate shootings.

According to a police report, at 8:57 p.m. officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital after a 19-year-old male arrived suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers were unable to talk to the victim before he went into surgery, but did speak to his uninjured girlfriend who had been with him at the time.

She told officers they had been walking on Caledonia Road near the railroad tracks when “three to four shots” rang out from the wood line. The male took off running and yelled at her to do the same.

The witness told officers she wasn’t from the area and couldn’t pinpoint exactly where they had been when the shots were fired. The victim ended up being transported to a different hospital for treatment and is believed to be in stable condition.

While officers were looking for a location of the shooting they heard several shots being fired and, at around 10:24 p.m., there was a call about an individual shot around Marcellus and Mills streets.

Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old had suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The police report stated the injuries were believed to be life-threatening and the victim was flown to a hospital outside of Scotland County. A family member told officers they had been standing outside when a silver vehicle, possibly a van or SUV, drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

According to officers, the unnamed victim was believed to be in stable condition.

There are no suspects in either case and the police department is currently investigating each incident.

Anyone with information on either case is urged to call investigators at 910-276-3211.

