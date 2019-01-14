Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Providence Road reported to the police department on Friday that after going to multiple locations in town, she found a wallet in her vehicle that did not belong to her or anyone who would be legally allowed in the car. The wallet did contain identification.

LAURINBURG — A resident Hamlet reported to the police department on Sunday that while her vehicle was parked on East Covington Street someone had busted out the drivers side window and stole her wallet that contained credit cards.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Walnut Street reported to the police department on Monday that a bible was stolen from her vehicle valued at $15. There was no damage to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had thrown a brick through the passenger window of their vehicle and stole $5 in change.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Taylor Circle reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into a storage building and stole a 1990 Mercedes Benz valued at $1,000. There was no damage found to the storage building.

MAXTON — Sheriff’s deputies responded to We Pack Logistics, Inc., on Airport Road Monday after a report of someone breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit cards.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mount Airy reported to the police department on Friday that while staying overnight at the Quality Inn someone stole three step ladders off the back of his vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Sunday that while at a friends house on Cooper Street someone had stolen a 20-gauge shotgun from the trunk of his vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that someone had caused $100 damage to a storage building door by taking the padlocked door off it’s hinges. It is unknown if there are any items missing.

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that unknown persons had caused $300 damage to a double pane glass door to enter the residence. Nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Railroad Street reported to the police department Sunday that someone had caused $200 to a metal door in what appears to have been an attempt to gain entry to the building.

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had cut cables causing $300 of damage at the industrial site on Highland Road in an attempt to steal a battery.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Saturday that when she returned home there were several people in her yard. She told them to leave and when she turned her back from them one struck her in the back. She was not able to tell which one had struck her.

LAUREL HILL —A woman reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that she had been punched in the face while on McEachin Road. There is a person of interest in the incident.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Roderick Jones, 30, of Marcella Street was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest, injury to personal property, and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kenneth Revels, 45, was arrested on Hackamore Lane Saturday for assault on a female.

