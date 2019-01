LAURINBURG — A local man died in a hit-and-run accident on Monroe Road on Friday evening.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, Robert Edward Monroe, 20, of Laurinburg was lying in the road and hit by a vehicle driving eastbound prior to 7 p.m.

The N.C. Highway Patrol report claimed the car did not stop and charges have not been filed yet. The NCHP also said alcohol was a factor.