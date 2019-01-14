Hundreds attend robotics tournament in Scotland

LAUREL HILL — Hundreds of competitors and observers filled Carver Middle School on Saturday for the FIRST Lego League tournament.

The normal tournament season for FLL is in November and December, but with Hurricane Florence hitting the state there were many schools who were unable to even register before tournament deadlines.

“When the hurricane hit in September the affected teams were not even back in school yet and many didn’t have phone or internet access to even know to register for a tournament,” said Shayla Sharpe, N.C. FIRST Lego League Stat Event Manager. “It was really vital for us to offer a later opportunity in the season for them so they could still participate.”

This was the first time Scotland County Schools hosted a regional tournament and Sharpe says that it has been an incredible experience working with the school system.

“Honestly it’s been the most support we’ve had from a school district, and I’ve been managing lego league tournaments for 11 years,” Sharpe said. “Even previous to this year the superintendent attended the FIRST Lego League Qualifier in another city. Taking the time to drive to another city to see their teams compete, it’s just another level of dedication you don’t see everywhere else.”

For Jonathan McRae, the director of secondary education, he was glad to have the opportunity to host the tournament and get to see Scotland County students competing.

“We’ve had a lot of volunteers and tremendous support from FIRST North Carolina and from our partner with A and T, they’ve provided tremendous support to make sure this was a well-run event,” McRae said. “I’m very proud to see how far we’ve grown in just a year…. I think that’s what it’s all about, getting kids to do something that they didn’t think they could and becoming very comfortable and confident about it.”

One of the Scotland County Schools that participated Saturday was Covington Street, which has a diverse group of both coaches and students on the team. Jenni Blackwell is a kindergarten teacher at the school and coaches alongside two fifth-grade teachers and curriculum supervisor.

The team itself is made up of both fourth- and fifth-graders and is equal parts boys and girls.

“Our kids are extremely excited, for over half of our team it’s their first time they have got to do robots,” Blackwell said. “They’ve really grown with the program. Kids you wouldn’t necessarily think of as leaders have really come out of their shell.”

Blackwell says the student who participates in robotics learn more than just coding and engineering.

“It teaches them how to work with others as well as building leadership skills,” Blackwell said. “It helps improve and grow the whole child.”

Head coach of the Sycamore Lane Bucks, Jess Mager, says that the team is a good mix of “senior” and “junior varsity” students, meaning there are some who have competed before and others who have not. The fourth-grade teacher at Sycamore Lane says that it’s good for the newer students to be able to work with the more seasoned students to be able to learn about coding and engineering.

Now in her second year of coaching, Mager says she’s seen her students grow a lot since last year.

“They’ve become more confident in their abilities,” Mager said. “They’re able to build on their 21st-century skills — the problem-solving skills, communication, collaboration — they’re able to give a presentation to a panel of judges without being really nervous, they’ve really grown in their public speaking skills, as well as all their literary skills.”

Mager says that having students participate in robotics is increasingly important because with the skills students learn they’re preparing for jobs that haven’t even been created yet as well as taking what skills they have learned and using them in other situations.

In total there were 26 teams, nine of which were Scotland County teams. The I. Ellis Johnson RoboJets won the Innovative Solutions Award while Amber Hutchins, who travels from school to school with the STEM bus, was awarded Outstanding Coach/Mentor Award and Jonathan McRae was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

