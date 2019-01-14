Local MLK celebrations coming up

LAURINBURG — The dream continues — celebrations honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are happening nationwide and Scotland County organizations will also take part. The events lead up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21.

King was an advocate for equal human rights and non-violent activism. He successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law in the Civil Rights Movement.

He was supporting the Memphis sanitation strike in Tennessee when he was assassinated in 1968 at the Lorraine Motel. After his death, people campaigned for an official holiday to honor Dr.King which would take time.

Some states resisted honoring the day, renamed it or combined it with other holidays. Though the holiday was deemed official in 1983 (with the signature of President Ronald Reagan), but all 50 states officially observed it for the first time together in 2000.

“It brings a positive energy that he was thought well of by so many people regardless of race,” said Tony Spaulding, first vice president for Scotland County’s chapter of the NAACP. “His life of service inspired so many people to serve others.”

Spaulding said the point of King’s life was not limited to civil rights but was a testament to lifting up the human condition for poor people.

“He referenced it as the Table of Brotherhood and not to leave out the rest of them,” added Spaulding. “Please come and support us and attend as many events as possible, take part.”

Those celebrations include:

Friday

— The third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held by the Wagram Active Living Center/Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon. Lunch will be served immediately after the program for all who attend. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Ellis, pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

Saturday

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will honor women who have contributed to local community advancement at the Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., at The Highlands, 17160 Plant Road, Laurinburg.

Sunday

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will honor community members who served during Hurricane Florence at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 11761 Johns Road, Laurinburg. Guest speaker is Pastor Mitch Johnson and music will be provided by the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance Community Choir.

Monday

— The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Pope’s parking lot and will end at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. District Court Judge Chris Rhue will be the guest speaker.

