Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wells Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that she had left her cell phone at Carlie C’s before driving home and realizing it. Video footage saw another customer take the phone off the counter and leave the store.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Residents of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that two males had shot at the house and one of the residents who was outside on Monday. The victims didn’t report it until they noticed Thursday that a window had been damaged by bullets along with an interior wall and kitchen cabinet.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A delivery driver for Three Company Inc., out of Fayetteville reported to the police department on Thursday that he had been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. The victim said he was driving along South Main Street after making a delivery. A green Pontiac car pulled next to him and a person in the car pulled a gun demanding he pull over. The driver did so on Hickory Street where the suspects held the gun and took the money. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jacinda Jacobs, 29, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Thursday after she surrendered herself in for a failure to appear warrant. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert Bostic, 34, of Wagram Street was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He was released on a written promise to appear.

