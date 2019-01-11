Pets of the Week

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Fable (grey tabby) and Sable (sable tabby) — have you met this sweet and playful duo? Fable and Sable are brothers that enjoy playing with each other, toys, and anyone who cares to join in. They are looking for a home where they can add life and excitement. They may be adopted together or separately and would love to be indoor cats. They are at PetSense in Laurinburg. Stop by and say hello! The cat adoption fee is $75 and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative