Board of Education to vote again on vice chair

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education is scheduled to meet for its January meeting, and the agenda will include the second round of an attempt to choose a vice-chair to the board.

At its December meeting, the board unanimously elected Rick Singletary as chairman, but things went sideways when it came time to elect a vice-chair. There were two nominations for the vice-chair seat — Raymond Hyatt and Herman Tyson — and the eight-member board couldn’t avoid a split.

After the first 4-4 vote, another nomination was held with the same results. The vote went for a third split before the board went on with other agenda issues. Once the board returned to the nominations, Hyatt and Tyson were nominated again and the split reappeared.

The board had gone into closed session before coming back and trying the vote once more, only to end in another 4-4 split between Hyatt and Tyson.

At the end of the meeting, the board voted 7-1 to suspend the vote until January, with Tyson being the lone dissenting vote.

It is likely that the board will face the same issues again come Monday if Hyatt and Tyson are both nominated for the position, as Scotland is one of the few school boards that have an even number of members.

If the board is still not able to come to an agreement on the vice-chair, there won’t be any violations of the state statutes.

Board Attorney Eva DuBuisson explained that the North Carolina statute requires a chairperson to be elected within 60 days of being the swearing in, and also states that a temporary chairman must be nominated for meetings the chair cannot attend.

“Most boards elect to have a vice-chair to serve as temporary chair,” DuBuisson said. “Though the state law doesn’t require them to have a vice-chair … They won’t be in violation of the law by not having a vice-chair.”

DuBuisson says that the board can continue trying to elect a vice-chair or table the vote if they wanted to. However, if the chair does end up not being able to make a meeting, the remaining members of the board would have to elect someone to serve as chair for that meeting — though DuBuisson said that, since there would be seven members, a tie would be less likely in that case.

The re-vote will be held towards the end of the meeting after closed season for personnel matter.

Other items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting includes the special recognition for Scotland High School all-conference athletes for fall sports. The annual audit report will be presented to the board by Dale Smith of Anderson, Smith and Wike.

There will also be update reports from school administrators. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center members of the public are encouraged to attend.

