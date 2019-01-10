A love for helping others

LAURINBURG — A pair of healing hands grew up in Laurinburg to make an impact in rural Georgia and Haiti.

Twilla Locklear Haynes has almost 40 years of service in the health field and holds five degrees in nursing, nurse practitioner, community health and law. Haynes also holds many titles, but nursing is where it all began. She remembers her hometown from a different era.

“That’s my home, I was raised on Hwy. 79 going towards Gibson and most of my family is still there,” said Haynes. “We learned hard work and took care of each other.”

Haynes had six siblings and no one is her family was a nurse. She said that older adults worked on cotton mills because that was that all there was and, if you didn’t work — you knew the end result.

“It was during a time where everyone worked and if you didn’t work, you would be struggling to have needs met,” said Haynes. “In high school, it was a divine appointment, a teacher recommended that I sign up for a nursing scholarship.”

At the time, Haynes said nursing was not on her radar.

“I had no interest in it, I wanted to go to UNC and teach,” said Haynes. “Just shows how God leads your path.”

Haynes received the Robert Sanford VFW scholarship, and she attended the Hamlet School of Nursing. She mentions Dr. William Jones and her mother as her example of great individuals.

“William Bill Jones was a senator and he built that hospital,” said Haynes. “He reminded me that I came from good stock (American Indian).”

Her mother was always a helper and diligent worker.

“My mom would have been a great commander in the military,” added Haynes. “She never stopped and worked from sun up to sun down for us. She always looked out for the elderly in the community, so I have to give her recognition.”

After gaining her nursing degree, Haynes gave patient care in hospitals, volunteered with a mobile clinic, and established rural primary care clinics in northwest Georgia. All the while she started a family and some would eventually follow in her footsteps. She became one of the first American Indian nursing students at Emory College and taught nursing students in Georgia.

In the 1980s, Haynes became a faculty advisor for those students and went to Haiti for a service-learning trip. There, the students worked with local doctors and nurses triaging hundreds of Haitians, and medical supplies were few. She saw various conditions of viruses, diseases, and a lack of medical care. Some were typhoid fever, malaria, HIV, and meningitis, which was common in the country. An electric power source that was reliable didn’t exist for machines and medical equipment.

When she returned to the states, she hit the ground running, raising money for medical supplies and building her skills in Haiti through regular trips. Her two daughters grew to love the cause, following Haynes to care for those in Haiti and join the field of nursing.

Angela Haynes told Emory College: “The greatest gift of my mom is her legacy of caring exemplified in all aspects of her life. She models continued dedication and a relentless spirit of service, and I am forever grateful for her example.”

The mother and her two daughters founded Eternal Hope in Haiti in 1993, which provides primary care in seven rural communities that previously had little to no access to doctors or nurses. Haynes said that nurses and nursing students keep returning.

“The thing that brings me joy is that I have been placed in a position that I can help nurses and medically fragile children, it’s a blessing,” said Haynes.

Her love of medicine and diversity shows in the children she cares for in Haiti. She has built two orphanages in Haiti and those who are there receive an education that normally would not be given to medically fragile children.

“We now have a Cradle to College program — they grow up and go on to a college,” said Haynes.

The nurse, professor, and founder still does many jobs to keep those in need healthy in Georgia and Haiti.

She told Emory College: “One day I’m in northwest Georgia setting up primary care clinics, and the next week I could be in Haiti in a mountainous area’s isolated village doing primary care. So it’s just a difference in the disease profile and your resources,” said Haynes.

She has won various awards including the Emory Medal Award, the Georgia Association of Nursing Students (GANS) Consultant Award, the Jackson County Community Outreach Humanitarian Award.

From teaching, nursing, and flying around the world, Haynes said she may come back to her hometown soon.

“It was a great community with people who help each other. Of course, there is always the bad, but by and large I really believe there is something special there,” said Haynes.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

