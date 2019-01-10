Break-in

MAXTON — Sheriff’s deputies responded to Skyway Chruch Road Wednesday after a man reported his vehicle had been broken into and a Taurus handgun valued at $250 taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Walnut Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had kicked in the door causing $350 in damages. Nothing inside was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department that unknown persons had broken in and stolen an HP computer and two 32-inch TVs totaling $400 and $20 in change.

WAGRAM — Mid-South Guns on Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had attempted to break in by pulling off the door. There was nothing reported to be missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had taken five necklaces and seven rings valued at $10,000 was missing from her residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that when she got up in the morning hers and her husband’s vehicles were missing. Her husband had left his keys his 2006 green Subaru Legacy Outback on accident which was parked outside. The keys also contained the spare key to the wife’s car, a 2017 blue Subaru Outback which was parked in the garage, as well as a garage remote.

There was no damage observed. The 2017 vehicle was located in Pembroke.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken the front passenger window of her 2016 Chevrolet Sonic.

