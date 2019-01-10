Something fishy

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange

Eat in, take out, or drive thru — the Women’s Guild at St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg prepared plates for the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9030 Fish Fry on Thursday during lunch and dinner hours. The annual plate sale has been a tradition for more than 25 years. Fish plates included fried flounder, hush puppies, slaw and tea. The St. Andrews University wrestling team volunteered by helping run plates and drinks to the car line. The money raised will go to local charities in the Laurinburg community.