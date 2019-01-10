Two local cloggers dance in London

Courtesy photo JM Studios dancers, including two from Scotland County, performed at Trafalgar Square in London during the New Year’s Day parade. Courtesy photo JM Studios dancers, including two from Scotland County, performed at Trafalgar Square in London during the New Year’s Day parade.

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County natives got to put on their dancing shoes and clog on the cobblestone streets in London for New Year’s Day.

Sara Jenkins is an eighth-grader at Carver Middle School and Halea Baker is junior at Scotland High School, and they dance with JM Studios in Archdale. That clogging team was selected to join along with clogging teams from six other states forming the 92-member group “America’s Clogging All-Stars” to dance in London.

“The PowerTaps team coach from Georgia, Ryan Rickard, reached out to the dance instructor and invited us,” said Rhonda Jenkins, Sara’s mother. “They were the only group from North Carolina to go.”

JM Studios flew out Dec. 28, 2018, and returned Jan. 4.

The group got to stay in London for six days, performing in the LNYDP Festival Concert Series at Cadogan Hall and the New Year’s Day parade — which routed through Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, ending near Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.

“I was nervous to see all the people staring at me, but once I got the hang of it, it was fun,” said Sara.

Rhonda added that an estimated 600,000 spectators watched with more than 3 million viewing via television and live stream. That evening, JM Studios was one of two dance teams invited to perform for parade officials and leaders at a post-parade recognition ceremony.

Rhonda shared it was her first time out of the country, and combined with pride for her daughter to make the trip worthwhile.

“Watching them perform was the best part, the look on their faces and the spectators’ faces were great,” said Rhonda. “It was definitely a proud moment for us.”

The girls also got to have fun touring various places like the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, where dancers took turns standing on the Prime Meridian. They also saw the Oxford University and Christ Church, the Tower of London and Harry Potter’s Platform 9¾.

Preparation for the trip kept dancers and parents busy.

Rhonda makes an almost two-hour drive for her dauhter to attend the studio twice a week.

“She likes to compete and there are great clogging studios here, they don’t compete, so JM Studios is worth the drive,” said Rhonda.

Sara adds that her friends on the team make the dance a lot more interesting.

“I like clogging because it is different than other styles and you have to build up your muscle stamina,” said Sara. “It’s fun because it can be performed solo or in groups.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo JM Studios dancers, including two from Scotland County, performed at Trafalgar Square in London during the New Year’s Day parade. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_jm.jpg Courtesy photo JM Studios dancers, including two from Scotland County, performed at Trafalgar Square in London during the New Year’s Day parade. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_jm2.jpg