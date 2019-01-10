The war that sometimes wages within

The words “tension builds” have been used countless times by journalists. They are words that suggest war between two nations is imminent, and there will be death and destruction.

There are times when tension builds in a church just as it does between nations, and this was the observation made by James as he asked, “From whence come wars and fightings among you?” It is a good question, and one that goes to the heart of the origin of conflict.

James answered his question by asking, “Come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members?” Is it not true that feuds arise because of the fleshly desires battling for dominance in our hearts?

“Ye lust, and have not,” James said. Christians are quite naturally influenced by the world, but we must be aware of the dangers lying in that influence. We are sometimes tempted to mingle the world with the Word of God in our hearts, and the lust James spoke of will overtake us. Remember the words of Jeremiah 17: 9: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?”

James said these lusts can lead to killing which does not necessarily mean ending someone’s life. People are “killed” in selfish rivalries, by false accusations and envy. There is a “desire to have” and yet even after going to such extremes, we cannot obtain the thing we thought was so important in the conflict.

If people who are consumed by conflict would only stop and turn to God, they would soon realize “ye have not, because ye ask not.” They would understand their prayers go unanswered because God, who knows the heart, will not grant their selfish requests.

Who is an enemy of God? It is the person who enjoys a friendship with the world. There must be a decision about where our allegiance lies. Is it sensible that a believer would have within himself an envious and selfish spirit alongside a right relationship with God? The two cannot co-exist in the heart.

Finding peace and comfort in God begins with our humility. We must come to God empty of self and with the desire to be filled with Him. Submit, or admit, that we cannot go on without Him, nor do we want to live without Him.

It is the devil who stirs the lusts in us. He is the one who is always pushing to the forefront the worldly influences that bring conflict and hurt our relationship with God.

Do we “draw nigh to God?” If we do, James said, He will draw nigh to us.

How is this drawing nigh accomplished? It begins with confessing our sins and admitting that we are selfish. We are helpless in purifying our hearts, but this is something God does for us.

Conflict comes when we attempt to lift up ourselves, but we will discover that God lifts us up when we come to Him in humility.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]