Garland Pierce elected Democratic whip of House

RALEIGH — State Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Scotland) was elected whip by the N.C. House Democratic Caucus on Wednesday when the General Assembly opened its two-year session

The House Democratic whip serves a key leadership role in communicating with caucus members on key votes and working to develop caucus strategy.

“Garland Pierce is a tireless champion for his district and rural North Carolina,” House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson said. “His experience and leadership are important to our caucus and to the North Carolina House of Representatives.”

Rep. Pierce’s whip duties will be in addition to his normal legislative service. The voters of House District 46 overwhelmingly re-elected him in November to serve his eighth two-year term. He represents all of Scotland and Hoke counties.

“I am proud to serve on the leadership team of a caucus dedicated to fight for better health care for all through Medicaid expansion and better schools for our students through early childhood programs and higher investment in our public schools, community colleges and universities, and to aggressively address the GenX crisis,” said Rep. Pierce.

Pierce is a member of several House committees, including Appropriations; Banking; Commerce and Job Development; Homelessness, Foster Care and Dependency; Insurance; and the subcommittee on Appropriations and General Government. He is also the vice chairman of the Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The Wagram resident is now the No. 6 Democrat in the House and No. 13 legislator overall.

“Seniority has its purpose,” Pierce said Thursday. “I just hope that I can make a positive difference going forward.”

Over the years, Pierce has earned numerous awards for his service, including the North Carolina Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Service; the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service; the North Carolina State National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Minister of the Year; the Scotland County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Humanitarian Award; the United Parcel Service Award for Outstanding Community Service; the Martin Luther King Jr. Presidential Award; the Fayetteville State University Chancellor’s Medallion Award; and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People North Carolina Branch President of the Year.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

