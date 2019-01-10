Robeson man faces statutory rape charges

RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man has been arrested and charged with four counts of statutory rape that allegedly occurred in Cumberland County and jailed under $2 million bond.

Robert Overton, 26, of Milk Dairy Road, was arrested Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He then was taken to Cumberland County, where he made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

He is accused of raping a juvenile four times between January and August of 2018, said Lt. Sean Swain, of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was 15 years old or younger.

“We try not to give a specific age or gender,” Swain said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating for a couple of months, Swain said, after a parent of the child alerted the office.

“We want to make sure we do an investigation,” Swain said. “We don’t just run out and make charges. We make sure it’s true, and try not to jump to conclusions. We make sure the victim was not in danger.”

Warrants were taken out on Saturday and Cumberland County deputies went to Overton’s home, he said.

“There was no response there, so we informed Robeson County that we had warrants out for him,” Swain said.

Overton was picked up on Tuesday.

Overton faces a maximum sentence of 29 years and four months in prison if convicted on all four counts.

