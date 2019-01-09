Citizens Law Enforcement Academy taking applications

Kersey Kersey

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey recently announced the start of the next Citizens Law Enforcement Academy as March 5.

The Academy will be held on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and run for seven weeks.

Participants are expected be exposed to many different aspects of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. They will hear presentations from the sheriff, the district attorney, sheriff’s detectives, the SBI, FBI and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. They will tour the Sheriff’s Office, the county jail, the Magistrate’s Office, and the 911 Communication Center — as well as see demonstrations of the sheriff’s K-9 teams; go to the firing range; see a SWAT Team demonstration; and see the Sheriff’s Patrol and Emergency Equipment. They will also participate in the sheriff’s “Ride-Along” Program.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no serious criminal record and be in reasonably good health to take the walking tours (tours are optional).

Interested individuals may now pick up applications at the ScotlandCounty Sheriff’s Office during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

Applications must be completed and returned by Feb. 15. The class can accommodate 25 students.

“Applicants will be selected on a first come, first serve bases,” Kersey said. “If you are interested in what we really do in law enforcement in Scotland County this will be something you will enjoy immensely.”

