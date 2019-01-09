Hot debate arises about animal control matters

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins, Animal Control Officer Mark Brown and Health Director Kristen Patterson speak with the county commissioners regarding animal control responses. Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins, Animal Control Officer Mark Brown and Health Director Kristen Patterson speak with the county commissioners regarding animal control responses.

LAURINBURG — During the county commissioner’s monthly board meeting this week, a heated discussion rang out regarding the safety of the community and responses for animal control calls in Scotland County.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey sent Chief Deputy Lloyd Goins to request that animal control officers be added to the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second time in two years Kersey has made this request. Goins presented an example to the board, saying that with the influx of home break-ins, the department is stretched to responding to animal complaint calls as well.

“When we have four officers on a shift and we send one out on a IFC transport, now we are down to three officers. With 319 square miles to cover, they are stretched pretty thin. So we are asking again because we get a lot of animal complaint calls, if therefore if we had an officers with the Sheriff’s Office then we could take care of the problem,” said Goins.

The Animal Control Department is currently under the auspices of the Scotland County Health Department and has two employees. If the board agrees to Kersey’s request, the animal control officers would have to a take class and be sworn in as law enforcement.

Goins added that, if the animal control officers needed to write citations or make arrests, they would have the authority to do so instead of also calling a deputy to go out. If there were no animal complaints, those officers could work with the Sheriff’s Office patroling the county.

He brought a chart showing the amount of calls their 911 center received last year and it showed that deputies responded to more calls than the animal control officers — 911 received 171 calls, 158 which went to the Sheriff’s Office and only 13 to the Animal Control Department.

Goins said they also have been told animal control officers only respond to dog and cat calls.

“The Animal Control Ordinance for Scotland County states that an officer responds to all animals, not just dogs and cats,” said Goins. “We (the Sheriff’s Office) are not trying to not answer the complaints, we just need help in doing so.”

The board questioned the presented numbers and Commissioner Whit Gibson asked if people are calling directly to Animal Control and those calls are not counted through 911.

“They (residents) contact us after hours, we talk and gather all information, we go out and we don’t let EOC know when we go out, so they don’t know when we respond or how many calls we respond to,” said Mark Brown, animal control officer.

Health Department Director Kristen Patterson said the officers have responded to snakes, bats, and even bed bug calls.

“The 171 calls does not state all of the calls the officers receive, because we have gotten calls from the EOC that are not reported to the EOC, ” said Patterson. “… they go above and beyond.”

Davis asked that the Sheriff’s Ofice have a meeting with the Health Department and Animal Control to come up with a plan to bring to the commissioners at its next board meeting.

