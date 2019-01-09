Horne joins newspaper staff as intern

LAURINBURG — The newsroom at The Laurinburg Exchange took a step forward this week with the addition of Jessica Horne, who will serve the newspaper as a student intern over the next few months.

Horne, who hails from Orrum in Robeson County, is a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke majoring in mass communication with concentrations in journalism and public relations.

“We are extremely excited about having someone with Jessica’s experience and ambition join us as an intern during her final semester at UNCP,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Laurinburg Exchange. “I think she will fit right in with the staff and allow the newspaper to expand its reach with news and feature stories while she is here.”

Horne has plenty of experience working within a newspaper setting, having spent each of her four years with The Pine Needle, the student newspaper for UNCP — including stints as assistant campus life editor and, most recently, as editor in chief. She will continue to contribute stories to The Pine Needle while working with The Laurinburg Exchange.

“I learned so much about tight deadlines, the power of the press and tackling issues that matter to the college and community,” Horne said. “From that experience, I have grown immensely and I hope to take those experiences , memories and lessons learned with me wherever my future career takes me.”

During her time with The Laurinburg Exchange, Horne will be tackling a wide variety of stories, from news to features and items for the weekly Saturday Spotlight feature. She will have regular office hours on Wednesdays and Fridays, and can be reached at 910-506-3024.

”Journalism combines my love for people and writing,” Horne said. “So, I’m always excited to have the chance to tell the stories of others.

“I am very excited for this new venture of working with a team of fresh-faced ‘truth seekers’ (and) I am going into this experience with an open mind, high ambitions and the usual pregame jitters,” she added. “I anticipate the opportunities to expand my skill set in the profession and to make memories and experiences in the field that I will never forget.”

Horne will complete her internship and graduate from UNCP in May.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Jessica-Horne.jpg