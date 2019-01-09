Break-in

LAURINBURG — Three residents of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that two vehicles at the residence had been broken into as well as a the residence. The suspects caused $150 damage to one vehicle with nothing reported missing and $100 damage to the other with a $300 amplifier taken out.

The suspects also took a cell phone, assorted jewelry, a 42-inch TV — all totaling $1,500 — as well as $250 cash. There was no damage to the residence.

Hit and run

LAURINBURG — Police responded to a call from Roper Street Tuesday where a 26-year-old victim informed officers he had been struck by a white car with temporary tags. The victim was taking to Scotland Memorial Hospital and his status is unknown at the time. The vehicle was located and the driver was found to have narcotics.

William Alexander Jones, 50, of Aberdeen Road was charged with felony hit and run involving injury and felony possession of Schedule II substance. He was given a $15,000 bond.

Fraud

MAXTON — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that $5,751 had been taken from her checking account.

Vandalism

WAGRAM — The North Carolina Department of Transportation located on Airbase Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had cut a metal chain-link fence causing $1,000 damage.

Assault

LAURINBURG — An verbal altercation between two 17-year-old students at Scotland High School Tuesday turned physical after the male pushed the female into a wall. The incident was brought the the school resource officer’s attention and the male was arrested. He was charged with misdemeanour assault on a female and was released to the custody of his grandfather.

Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Karen Sue Locklear, 37, of Campbell Road was given a criminal summons Tuesday for simple assault.

