FEMA reaches out to North Carolinians in hotels

RALEIGH – North Carolina residents who are still staying in hotels after Hurricane Florence can expect a call from FEMA about their long-term housing plan.

If you are in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, FEMA advisors will be contacting you to set up an appointment to meet with them, as well as voluntary agencies and state partners to discuss steps for moving toward a more permanent housing solution.

Transitional Sheltering Assistance provides short-term hotel accommodations for displaced survivors as they transition from locations other than their pre-disaster residence to temporary or permanent housing solutions.

FEMA provides money for rental property, home repairs and other forms of housing to help eligible households transition from a hotel to a short- or long-term housing option.

Following these tips will help make the appointment process as smooth as possible:

— Make sure FEMA has up-to-date contact information. o This information can be updated online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the Disaster Assistance Helpline at (800) 621-3362 (voice, 711 or Voice Relay Service), TTY: (800) 462-7585.

— FEMA advisors may be calling from unfamiliar area codes. If you receive a message it is important for you to call the advisor back.

— Be willing to work with the FEMA advisor to schedule the earliest available appointment.

— Be available to meet with a FEMA advisor.

Since Hurricane Florence struck in September 2018, FEMA has provided hotel stays for more than 850 households under its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Now nearly two-thirds of those have moved on to a more permanent housing solution. There are currently 322 households comprising just over 900 people in Transitional Sheltering Assistance.

For information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit NCDPS.gov/NCEM and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.