Two arrests made in last week’s murder

LAURINBURG — According to reports, arrests have been made in the shooting death of an 86-year-old man on McKay Street near downtown Laurinburg last week.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams told media outlets that two individuals — Tyquan Ingram, 22, and Pierre Browning Jr., 17 — have been arrested an charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from enclosure, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a weapon in the city and injury to personal property.

Darrell Bridger was killed during the shooting. He was an innocent bystander and not the target of the shooting.

Wath The Laurinburg Exchange online and in Thursday’s print edition for further information.

