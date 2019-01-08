DSS receives Innovation Award and $1,000 check

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange DSS workers April Snead, Carolyn Lewellen, Jennifer Parker, Adam Hollin, Donald Taylor, Jeff Wood, Sandy Connor, Denise Locklear and Willette Jones (some not present) all were awarded for their Economic Training Model by the Local Government and Credit Union and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange DSS workers April Snead, Carolyn Lewellen, Jennifer Parker, Adam Hollin, Donald Taylor, Jeff Wood, Sandy Connor, Denise Locklear and Willette Jones (some not present) all were awarded for their Economic Training Model by the Local Government and Credit Union and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

LAURINBURG — Representatives with the Scotland County Department of Social Services were surprised with the SECU 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

DSS workers April Snead, Carolyn Lewellen, Jennifer Parker, Adam Hollin, Donald Taylor, Jeff Wood, Sandy Connor, Denise Locklear and Willette Jones all were awarded for their Economic Training Model, which they submitted earlier in 2018.

The ETM program stood out by reducing training orientation time.

“Previously the orientation took 64 days to complete and now it takes 37. This allows the department to reduce case size loads quicker, reduce client wait time and improve the accuracy of the casework,” said Matthew J. Gunnet, NCACC membership services coordinator.

Gunnet and Jazmine Kilpatrick presented the DSS team with a check for $1,000 from the Local Government and Credit Union and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

“About two years ago we looked at our training model for economic services staff that are hired in our building to provide economic services to our customers such as Food and Nutrition Services and found we did not have a consistent training model,” said April Snead, DSS director. “By having a consistent training model and consistent trainers we can reduce the time it takes for a new staff member to be ready to take on a caseload, therefore, reducing the time other caseworkers have a heavier case load because of the vacancy.”

Snead added that they have seen improvements in accuracy, time limits, and its value to the department.

