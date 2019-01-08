‘Tis the Season puts wraps on first Christmas spectacle

Terry Parker spoke to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday about the efforts of the ‘Tis the Season group between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. *** W. Curt Vincent/ The Laurinburg Exchange Terry Parker spoke to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on Tuesday about the efforts of the ‘Tis the Season group between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. *** W. Curt Vincent/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The ‘Tis the Season group put a bow on its first Christmas extravaganza on Tuesday during the weekly meeting of the local Rotary Club, but part of the wrap-up included a hope that things wouldn’t actually end.

“We plan to continue things throughout the year,” said Terry Parker, one of the organizers of ‘Tis the Season. “But we’ll need ideas on how to proceed, so we’ll be holding a meeting in early February to kick around some ideas.”

Parker — who is one of “The Four Sisters” that included Carol Coughenour, Janice Creed and Cynthia Womble — explained to the club just how the ‘Tis the Season effort got started.

“It all came about in November 2017, when the Garden Club went to Myrtle Beach and stayed in two beach houses,” she said. “We saw a Christmas float in one of the driveways and the conversation started about the float and childhood memories — finally getting to how we could do something in Laurinburg.

“So we began to put together a Hallmark-inspired Christmas,” she added. “Ill admit … we were pretty well fortified with some really good holiday spirits, so it all made sense to us.”

What came from those conversations was the formation of a non-profit, taking classes on grant-writing and running a non-profit, brain-storming on activity ideas and soliciting community support.

“Some drank our Kool-Aid and some didn’t,” Parker said. “A lot of folks underestimated us and our tenacity.”

That tenacity led to fundraising efforts and the establishment of the ‘Tis the Season shop downtown.

“The shop proved to be a tremendous success,” Parker said. “We had people coming from Myrtle Beach, Pinehurst, Lumberton and Florence.”

Every step of the way, the ‘Tis the Season group of volunteers were bolstered by the community support and response.

“The community response was humbling — and often brought us to tears,” said Parker.

The efforts continued to add ideas and events to the more than five-week Christmas season — with things like a skating rink; 86 Christmas trees in the downtown with lights; Christmas music playing downtown; a tree-lighting ceremony; a video tribute to local soldiers; live music; a Kids Day Out craft event; lunch with Santa; and a live nativity play.

“The weather sure didn’t cooperate with us — we had seven consecutive weekends with rain,” Parker added. “But none of that dampened the spirits of the group or the community.”

Parker had numerous people to thank.

“Without the number of volunteers and community support, this would never have happened,” she said. “And (city manager) Charles Nichols deserves a big pat on the back for all of his help.

“This has been such a labor of love for all of us,” she concluded.

Moving forward, the skating rink will continue to open on weekends through January, weather permitting.

