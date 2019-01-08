Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to an alarm at Ned’s Pawn Shop on South Main Street on Monday. Officers met with a key-holder who informed them the alarm was triggered in the back where they found pry marks on the door that had not been there. No entry was made.

Later in the day officers responded to the Affordable Buildings and Carports business behind Ned’s for a theft and vandalism report. There was $100 damage to a building and an $80 camera stolen. The two are believed to be connected.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that a Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen out of his vehicle.

LAURINBURG — The Kangaroo on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a black male had gone behind the counter and took six cartons of New Port cigarettes while the employee had their back turned.

MARSTON — Commercial Pine Straw LLC reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that a semi-trailer loaded with pine straw was stolen on Sneads Grove Road near Marston Road.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Queensdale Street reported to the police department on Monday that her diamond cluster ring valued at $1,000 was missing.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that unknown persons had stolen a motor home from his property.

Identity Theft

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Corbitt Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone had used her personal information to open a bank account.

Extortion

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Monday that she received a call from who she believed to be an FBI agent telling her to buy a Google Play giftcard with $400 on it and give them the information, which she did.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Shaniqua Thomas, 26, of Laurel Hill Street, Hamlet was arrested Monday after she was accused of stealing $396 in lottery tickets. She was charged with embezzlement and given a $1,500 bond.

GIBSON — Shacoya Jenkins, 22, of Church Street was given a criminal summons Monday for failure to return rental property.

LAURINBURG — Crysta Ann Parker, 43, of Laurel Lane was given a criminal summons Monday for cyberstalking and communicating threats.

