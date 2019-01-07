Scotland to host robotics competition

Bounds Bounds

LAUREL HILL — Robots will be taking over Carver Middle School on Saturday for the Regional Robotics Showcase and Competition at Carver Middle School.

The competition is for elementary and middle school teams with around 25 teams from across the region participating. There will be a team from each school in Scotland County, with Sycamore Lane Elementary entering two.

According to Jonathan McRae, the director of secondary education, the competition is for those schools that were affected by Hurricane Florence.

“We had a tournament in November but, with the hurricane, we missed a lot of schools and teams weren’t able to prepare,” McRae said. “So the tournament is for schools who missed school to be able to compete.”

Eight of the teams at the competition will move on to the state competition, which is held in March. Last year Covington Street Elementary and Spring Hill Middle School made it through, despite it being the first year the schools ever had teams.

The teams are made up of 10 students each, though more than 10 students partake in the robotics clubs that are offered in every school in the district.

“Each school had a club that meets after school and a competitive team,” McRae said. “We typically do have a competition for everyone in the spring we’re looking to do a few more things for everyone. We want to get all the students involved and we don’t want to limit robotics to the 10 who are competing.”

Meredith Bounds, Scotland County Schools’ public information officer, says that by offering robotics in every school the district is opening up doors and putting students at an advantage.

“We’re going robot to robot so to say against these larger schools and our students are winning,” Bounds said. “Up until this year it was only Moore and us in the region offering robotics in all their schools, and there are around 12 districts.”

The opening ceremonies will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and the awards ceremony will be at 5 p.m. The event will be held in the gym at Carver Middle School, located at 18601 Fieldcrest Road, Laurel Hill.

The event is free and open to members of the community.

“We’re excited to host and we’d love to have the community come out and support,” McRae said.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

