WWII veteran turns 100

LAURINBURG — Surrounded by close friends and caregivers, a World War II veteran took a deep breath and blew out candles on her “100-shaped” cake Monday afternoon to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Lou Covington, a resident at Scotia Village, smiled warmly under her pink hat adorned with roses as she acknowledged friends who came to give her well wishes at the party.

“She was just so active and easy to love,” said a friend, Peggy Dean. “She has a great history of friendship and love.”

Attendees wore pink cone-shaped hats and sang “Happy Birthday” three times throughout the party. The cakes enjoyed were three flavors — chocolate, almond and Covington’s favorite, caramel.

When asked if she felt good about turning 100, she nodded. Covington cared for her two sisters until their passing but she still has many friends to show for her century on earth.

”She is a wonderful lady who lives a wonderful life and we are so honored to have her here at Scotia Village, we just wish her many more years,” Allen Johnson, executive director.

Covington has been a longtime member of Laurinburg First United Methodist Church and was active in the church for many years.

“Over the course of the year and a half I have known her, she has been at every communion (at Scotia Village),” said Pastor Terry Hunt, Laurinburg First UMC Church. “She doesn’t talk much but her communication is through her eyes and I know when she looks in my eyes what I’m saying resonates with her.”

Myra Deane, friends with Covington for about 60 years, coordinated the party and thinks of her as family. She said the two were neighbors and nurses.

“She was there when all of my children were born,” said Deane. “All of her family has gone on, so I am her family.”

Deane spoke of her friend’s military career, which was 22 and a half years of service in the Navy.

“She was a World War II commander flight nurse who flew the injured soldiers out,” said Deane, “She set up the medical service in medical facilities in Guantanamo Bay and Puerto Rico.”

Covington then did desk work for a while, but Deane added that she didn’t like it.

“She likes to be hands on, so she came home and taught nursing programs in community colleges,” Deane said. “She headed the one in Sandhills for a while and some in the RCC in Hamlet.”

Deane added Covington makes the most of life whereever she goes and can adjust to anywhere.

“She has had a wonderful career and a great life, whereever she goes she makes it home,” said Deane.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

