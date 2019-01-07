Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pea Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had pried open the back door of the residence causing $150 damage and then allegedly stole $2,000 in currency.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included a 65-inch TV, a 40-inch TV, two PlayStation Fours, an Xbox One and assorted jewelry totaling $4,650.

LAUREL HILL — Sneads Grove Convenience Store on Sneads Grove Road reported to the sheriff’s office Monday that someone had broken the front door and stole a hammer and photographic equipment valued at $525.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Friday that Adderall medication, an identity card and a Bath and Body Works spray. The items were stolen in December but the victim had waited to report it.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had removed silver coins from a shipping package valued at $1,400.

Forgery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Friday that checks that had been stolen during a break-in had been used at the State Employees Credit Union, taking $2,200 out of her account.

Communicating threats

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old Scotland High School student was given a criminal summons Friday after allegedly threatening to slap a staff member.

Drug violation

LAURINBURG — A police officer conducted a traffic stop Friday for a traffic violation. When speaking to the driver the officer asked to search the vehicle and was given permission. The officer located an amphetamine and oxycodone. The driver, 54-year-old Antoinette Pate, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $1,000 bond.

DWI

LAURINBURG — Police officers were called to Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q about a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived they located the vehicle, saw that it was running, and the driver was asleep inside. When contact was made with the driver officers realized he was impaired and arrested him. Gregory Edwards, 48, of Beech Tree Circle was given a $1,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_annacrime-3.jpg