THIS YEAR, I WILL …

new year's resolutions new year's resolutions

The decision to make new year’s resolutions has many early and religious origins.

Those include:

— Babylonians made promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts.

— The Romans began each year by making promises to the god Janus, for whom the month of January is named.

— In the Medieval era, the knights took the “peacock vow” at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry.

— At watchnight services, many Christians prepare for the year ahead by praying and making these resolutions.[4]

This tradition also has many other religious parallels.

— During Judaism’s New Year, Rosh Hashanah, through the High Holidays and culminating in Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), one is to reflect upon one’s wrongdoings over the year and both seek and offer forgiveness.

— People can act similarly during the Christian liturgical season of Lent, although the motive behind this holiday is more of sacrifice than of responsibility. In fact, the Methodist practice of New Year’s resolutions is said to have came, in part, from the Lenten sacrifices. The concept, regardless of creed, is to reflect upon self-improvement annually.

Participation in making resolutions for the new year hasn’t always been widely practiced. In fact, at the end of the Great Depression, only about a quarter of American adults formed New Year’s resolutions.

The success rate for those resolutions over the years has been bleak, at best. In a study performed in 2007 by Richard Wiseman from the University of Bristol involving 3,000 people showed that 88 percent of those who set New Year resolutions fail — a great majority claiming the resolutions they set were unrealistic.

So in 2019, The Laurinburg Exchange wanted to know how Scotland County residents looked at New Year’s resolutions and if they had set any …

— Tracie M. Stubbs, marketing coordinator at Scotland Health Care System

“My resolution is to soak in the time that I have with my children while they are still at an age where they want to be around me,” she said. “I normally do not make a ‘resolution,’ but did this year and plan to do so in the future.

“I think in order to keep you focused on your priorities, you need some sort of goal or resolution,” she added. “What helps is knowing you have a team or family who will help you keep on track.”

— Beacham McDougald, county historian

“My resolutions include being a better person in 2019,” he said.

“Resolutions made to be grown upon gradually work.,” he added. “Abrupt change doesn’t.

“Resolution should be ongoing,” he said. “They are growth and maturity made successful in shedding or forgiving those with whom there may be differences.”

— James R. Henery, director of communications and university chaplain for St. Andrews University

“My resolutions are to not to give up on the Cleveland Browns (a lifelong frustration),” he said. “(Also) to run for mayor of Laurinburg (seriously).

“I am far more gifted in creating ‘intentions’ than achieving them,” he added. “(But resolutions are) terrifyingly essential.​”

— Kathleen Wallace, rescue coordinator for Scotland County Humane Society

“I want to continue to make healthy choices about my lifestyle,” she said. “This includes food, activity and being mindful it is a journey.”

Wallace added that this is the second year for making resolutions.

“They are an opportunity for a new start or to recognize and continue good choices,” she said.

— Malcolm Doubles, Scotia Village resident

“I am looking forward to celebrating my 87th birthday in August (and) I have made but one resolution for this year, and that is to stay on my feet, as falling is the great ‘bug-a-boo’ for folks my age,” he said. “This may sound rather mundane, but it is a serious concern, although it certainly fails to match resolutions made more generally by others.

“On the other hand, in contrast to previous years, I have considerably more confidence that I will be successful in keeping this resolution,” he added. “As I look back, it strikes me that the story of New Year’s resolutions is the narrative of failed attempts. So I look forward to success this year.

“I rather like the idea of New Year’s resolutions, as they invite everyone to turn over a new leaf in life,” he said. “ The new year offers a clean break of time and an opportunity for change as calendars are shifted. If the plans are realistically identified and resolutions developed accordingly, then successful change can surely be expected. I believe the problem often occurs when the resolutions are unrealistic. Such resolutions do not last.“

— Matthew Block, Laurinburg mayor

“I’m looking to be more positive towards Laurinburg and it’s future,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time pointing out the failures and, now that a lot of people are starting to come out and work together, I want to focus on the positives. I also want to spend less time on social media and try and lose some weight.

“I like new year’s resolutions and doing them, but I typically don’t stick with them,” he added.

— Gary Gallman, owner of WLNC and morning radio host

“I’ve been too busy to make one this year, or at least that’s what I’m telling myself,” he said. “A few years ago I had a weight-loss resolution that I saw through, but that wasn’t as much as a resolution as my doctor telling me I needed to do it.”

— Mary Jo Adams, Laurinburg City Council member

“My resolution is to exercise more,” she said. “My resolutions typically don’t last past new year’s, but I’ve been down on exercise the past few months so I know I’ll stick with it. I think that resolutions are great motivators.”

— Terry Chavis, Laurinburg Police assistant chief

“I didn’t make an resolutions this year and I usually don’t,” he said. “I think they’re breakable and most people break them.”

— James Garby, Laurinburg City Council member

“I don’t typically make resolutions, I try to work to better myself every single day,” he said. “I support anyone who has a resolution, but I look at it as you should try and better yourself every day and not just choose one day to say so.”

— Ivey Thigpen, property manager at Grenada Terrace

“I don’t make any anymore, I stopped making them,” she said. “I just feel like I’m too old for that.”

— Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, Scotland County Board of Education member

“Mine is to live my best life which includes self care. We can’t help anybody else if we can’t take care of ourselves.”

— Whit Gibson, Scotland County Commissioner

“I have not (made a resolution), I’ve been so busy,” he said. “Me and my wife used to make them together, we wanted to go to a movie every month one year and didn’t get past January, so we just stopped.”

new year’s resolutions https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_New-Years-Resolutions.jpg new year’s resolutions https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Stubbs-Tracie.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Beacham.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_81JHFRCbUwL._UX250_.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Matthew-Block.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_GaryGallman-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_GibsonWhit.jpg