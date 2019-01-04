STATE BRIEFS …

Man was put in dog

cage after fatal beating

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man missing for months was fatally beaten and stuffed into a metal dog cage.

The Fayetteville Observer reports 23-year-old Ryan Dewain Chavis was charged Thursday with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Charles Anthony Fuentes.

Fuentes was last seen leaving a sports bar with Chavis and 42-year-old Mark Allen Verhasselt in March. According to a detective’s statement, a witness said Fuentes was beaten to death after a disagreement with the pair. The witness saw Fuentes’ body inside a dog cage shortly after he was killed.

Verhasselt left town and was shot to death in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. Two Fayetteville men are charged in his death, but police believe it’s unrelated to Fuentes’ disappearance.

***

Two-year-old hurt in

fire dies from injures

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A 2-year-old girl injured when a fire broke out in her North Carolina home has died.

Clementino Mendez Domingo tells The Charlotte Observer that his daughter Aranza Santa Mendez Sanchez died Wednesday night.

The newspaper says the Charlotte Fire Department has determined that an unattended candle caused the Wednesday blaze that also killed Mendez Domingo’s 9-year-old stepson, Leonel Alexander Villagrez Sanchez.

Mendez Domingo says his wife, 3-month-old son, 7-year-old stepson and two adult relatives still are being treated for life-threatening injuries at area hospitals. He says he’s planning to send his children’s bodies to their ancestral homeland of Guatemala.

Fire officials say the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and caused about $120,000 in damages.

***

Inmates hailed for

saving life of officer

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three inmates at the Bladen County Detention Center are credited with saving a life while out on roadside cleanup duty, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

Wednesday afternoon the three were out picking up trash under the supervision of Officer James Smith, who is one of two part-time employees on the roadside cleanup crew. At approximately 2:45 p.m. Smith began to feel unwell and “started weaving and passed out.

The three inmates — Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez and Franklin Edens Jr. — took the cellphone of the officer and called 911, and waited until law enforcement and EMS arrived.

Chief Deputy Larry Guyton stated in a release that Smith was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and then moved to Duke. Smith had suffered a stroke and is in the intensive care unit.

***

Fed shutdown delays

hog nuisance cases

The fifth of 26 hog nuisance lawsuits has been delayed by the partial shutdown of the federal government.

Judge Earl Britt, back on the bench after sitting out the fourth of the lawsuits, gave the order Thursday. The U.S. District Court judge said jury pay could not be guaranteed beyond next week.

When funding is appropriated, the case will be rescheduled.

The next case is to be the second involving the Joey Carter Farm near Beulaville.