One-Stop concludes

LAURINBURG — One-Stop Early Voting brought in more than 6,000 voters with Friday being the biggest turnout during the 13-day period.

There were 591 voters who cast their votes on Friday with 326 of them being registered Democrats, 113 registered Republicans, three were registered Libertarian and 149 were unaffiliated. Women continued to outnumber men at the polls — with 340 women coming out as opposed to 240 men who came, there were 11 who were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Friday, 342 were white, 199 were black, 24 were American Indian, one was Asian, three were multi-racial, seven were “other” and 17 were unidentified.

On Saturday, the only Saturday and final day of One-Stop, 413 voters turned out. Of that number 237 were registered Democrats, 73 registered Republicans and 103 were unaffiliated. The trend of more women voting continued as well with 240 women casting their votes as opposed to 165 men and eight unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast on the last day of voting, 207 were white, 164 were black, 21 were American Indian, three were Asian, three were multi-racial, two were “other” and 13 were unidentified.

One-Stop marked the end of voter registration. Voters will not be able to vote at the precincts during the general election day. As of Monday there were 22,853 of registered voters.

**

Total numbers

So far there have been 6,317 voters to cast a ballot, with 3,759 being Democrats, 1,043 being Republicans, 12 being Libertarians and 1,503 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 3,420 have been white, 2,433 black, 270 American Indian, 26 Asian, 17 multi-racial, 31 “other” and 120 unidentified. There were also 3,625 women who came out to vote, 2,604 men and 88 unidentified.

In comparison during the 2014 election during the eight-day One-Stop period there were 5,630 voters coming out. However, according to Board of Elections Director Dell Parker absentee by mail has almost tripled.

As of Monday the board had approved 223 absentee by mail ballots and absentee ballots can continue to be counted three days after the election as long as its postmarked by election day.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow and us having a very smooth day,” Parker said on Monday. “I hope that the weatherman will hold off because there’s a chance of tornadoes.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VOTE-3.jpg

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]