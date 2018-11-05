Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Saturday that his vehicle had been stolen from his residence. The vehicle had been unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was located on Dickson Street after it was involved in a hit and run not long before it was reported stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Union School Road in Rowland reported to the police department on Sunday that while he was in the waiting room for the ER at Scotland Memorial Hospital his coat valued at $50 with car keys in the pocket was taken from him. An individual was seen on surveillance footage sitting next to the victim then getting up an taking the jacket and leaving.

Drug violations

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to West Boulevard Friday after a call about a possible fight. EMS was already on scene when police arrived and spoke to the victim who said that Elizabeth McCormick Morgan, 32, was in possession of his Suboxone strips.

She was also found to be in possession of various other drugs and paraphernalia. Morgan was charged with possession of Schedule I substance, possession of Schedule III substance, possession of Schedule VI substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $2,500 bond.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department Saturday that she had given $125 to a woman who claimed to work for a company that paid a person’s bills. The woman was alerted to the fraud when her Spectrum cable was cut off and her insurance bill still had a balance. When she could not contact the suspect again she contacted police who are investigating.

Obtaining money

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Saturday that she had paid a Rockingham Contractor $4,500 for roofing repairs. The victim stated that items were delivered to her home but the contractor said he needed an additional $2,000 to do the work. The victim refused and has been unable to contact the contractor since.

Probation violation

LAURINBURG — Police officers observed Roy Tony Shaw Friday near the intersection of Stewartsville Road and Douglas Street. Officers looked the 42-year-old up and discovered he was wanted for federal probation violation. He was arrested without incident and is currently being held for the U.S. Marshals.

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Police officers made a traffic stop Saturday on West Boulevard for a seat-belt violation. When officers made contact with the driver she was identified as 20-year-old Katherine McMillian the passenger, who was the reason for the stop and seat-belt violation, gave a fictitious name and the McMillian also said that was his name.

The passenger turned out to be 37-year-old Darrius Moore who had outstanding warrants in Moore County. Due to agreeing with the fictitious name McMillian was charged with resist, delay, obstruct and given a $1,o00 bond.

Moore was charged with resist, delay, obstruct and contempt of court. He was given a $5,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_web1_annacrime-4-640×381.jpg