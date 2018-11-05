Ritz was a success

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of people filled what was once a parking lot for the annual “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” on Saturday.

The magical transformation of a parking lot on the campus of Scotland Memorial Hospital into a ballroom brought in more than 450 attendees raising money for the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

This year more than $78,000 was raised for the Fund the Need campaign, which is supporting Hurricane Florence disaster relief and recovery efforts in the area’s that Scotland Health Care serves. According to Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean, the number for the campaign could still go up.

“We’ve had people calling saying that they weren’t there but want to donate to the cause,” Dean said.

Last year, Fund the Need raised money for the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center Patient Assistance, raising $59,000 for the cause. Dozens of people agreed to donate to the cause, and Dean is extremely thankful for them.

“It goes back to the generosity of everyone who was there,” Dean said. “I sat there crying during it, I was in awe the amount of people who were donating that I just had tears rolling down my cheeks.”

Around $40,000 was raised through the live auction held at the event and around $37,000 from the online silent auction. In addition to the two auctions, while performing Jim Quick, who was dressed entirely in Scottish garb, got involved as well.

He first auctioned off a chance to come up on stage and sing a song — then later held an auction for a live private performance. Both went over great with the crowd.

While it will be a while before the complete total raised through the event, Dean thought the event was extremely successful.

“It went spectacular, the generosity was amazing,” Dean said. “That’s what we were there for, yeah it’s a party and there’s great food and dancing but people really gave for the cause.”

Besides the auctions guests were able to try their hand at the Ritz Raffle which was a drawing for three grand prizes or test their luck with the Wine Wall which had wines from $25 to $100 with some having including trips to different destinations.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers giving their time and their treasures,” Dean said. “We got a lot of compliments on the food … There were around 14 chefs (from Morrison Health Care) who volunteered their time to prepare the food for the event, we are very grateful for them.”

On Thursday the Ritz Raffle winner, Tyler Gardner, will be accepting his prize. He was able to choose between the three prizes which included a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, a John Deere Ztrak Zero Turn Radius Lawn Mower or a check for $10,000 — and he chose the check.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

