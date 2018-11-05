United Way raises its goal sign for 2018-19 campaign

Courtesy Photo|United Way Co-chairs of the campaign Elizabeth Bowden Hernandez and Kimberly Wells Liles pose by the sign. Courtesy Photo|United Way Co-chairs of the campaign Elizabeth Bowden Hernandez and Kimberly Wells Liles pose by the sign.

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County has set a new goal for its 2018 campaign, and it’s hoping to raise $10,000 more than last year.

The new goal is $280,000. They will keep track of the progress on a thermometer located at 205 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg.

“We base it off off last year’s campaign and what non-profits ask for (to) come up with a sum,” said Coy Moody, executive director for United Way of Scotland County. “Every campaign season we put up our goal thermometer to track where we are as funds come in.”

United Way’s campaign season started with the Day of Caring on Sept. 7 and ends Dec. 31. Moody said the organization was stalled because of Hurricane Florence, but now they are ready to focus in on raising money for the 18 non-profits they support. She adds that what really helps United Way reach its goal is the workplace campaigns.

“Employees give a dollar or five dollars out of their check a week from payroll,” said Moody. “We have wrapped up disaster relief efforts and are ready to hit the ground running for the campaign.”

And she literally means running.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, eight board members will do a Small Business Blitz, where there will go door to door to small businesses in the county to raise an awareness and money.

“They plan to do it ‘Amazing Race’ style and they will have challenges throughout the day to keep it interesting,” said Moody. “They are calling and contacting small businesses now to encourage them to raise money.”

Small bake sales and coin jars within companies are set to give money towards the new goal.

Individual’s donations can be made online or by mailed-out pledge forms.

“No donation is too small, every donation helps,” adds Moody.

To donate or for more information, you can visit the United Way website at https://www.uwscotco.org or call 910-276-6064.

