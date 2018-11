Courtesy photo

The ‘Tis the Season group took a big step forward into the holiday spirit on Monday when city employees put up the 22-foot Christmas tree in downtown Laurinburg — then watched as a city employee rode a bucket lift to the top of the tree and hooked up the large star. ‘Tis the Season events will officially kick off on Sunday, Nov. 18, with ‘Christmas on Main’ from 1 to 5 p.m. in the downtown area. The activities will stretch six weeks.