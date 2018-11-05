St. Andrews Theater presents ‘The Rainmaker’

Courtesy photo Matt Fletcher, left, Eduardo Andrade, Nate Rivas-Blackwell star in ‘The Rainmaker’ at St. Andrews University. Courtesy photo Matt Fletcher, left, Eduardo Andrade, Nate Rivas-Blackwell star in ‘The Rainmaker’ at St. Andrews University.

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University and its campus doesn’t need any more rain, but that is a plot point within the romantic comedy, “The Rainmaker,” along with a smooth-talking con man who says he can produce rain within 24 hours for a mere $100.

Cinny Beggs, theatre director, selected this Broadway play that became a movie in 1956 starring movie greats Katherine Hepburn and Burt Lancaster.

“I chose this play last summer because of its themes of hope, love and belief,” Beggs said. “I often think our young people today don’t have the confidence to express themselves, to share with others what is important in their lives. Their communication skills have been reduced to abbreviations and emojis — which is a limiting format — instead of the spoken word, proving to cause anxiety and insecurity.

“I wanted to illustrate that most personal problems are universal, but can be overcome with communication and involvement with the community, with belief and trust that whatever is bothering you will eventually pass.”

Her cast includes students Matt Fletcher, Eduardo Andrade, Jack Medlock, Kylie Morgan, Nate Rivas-Blackwell and Daryn Friedman.

Playwright N. Richard Nash was very intuitive about the relationships between the characters, and the love and familial bond becomes most evident at the end. Ms. Beggs says this play has been ignored and is now coming back into the forefront of produced works for many theatres, including schools, with a theme that will leave the audience feeling uplifted because any situation can be remedied with belief, communication and love.

“The Rainmaker” plays Thursday and Friday in the Morris Morgan Theatre in the Liberal Arts building at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door one-half hour prior to curtain. ​

Courtesy photo Matt Fletcher, left, Eduardo Andrade, Nate Rivas-Blackwell star in 'The Rainmaker' at St. Andrews University.