Courtesy photo

Partners In Ministry held its annual ‘Lights On After-School’ event Thursday. The event is a nationally-celebrated one highlighting the importance of after-school programming. The children showcased their many talents through song and mime — there was also a message from Board of Education Chair Summer Woodside about the importance of after-school programming in every community. Also in attendance were State Rep. Garland Pierce and Scotland County Commissioners Carol McCall and Whit Gibson. Partners In Ministry and the SYSTEM after-school program are excited about what they will accomplish this year in our community.