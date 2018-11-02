Scotland County Commissioners set to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet for their monthly meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be at the A.B. Gibson Center at 7 p.m. and will have two public hearings on rezoning requests for the commissioners to approve or deny.

The first request is for three parcels located on 6741 Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurel Hill to be rezoned from highway commercial to residential agriculture. The owner, Charles Morgan, had originally planned to use the area to move his auto dealership to however he decided not to and wishes to have it zoned back to residential as the property is adjacent to his residence.

The second request is to rezone one parcel located at 34300 Aberdeen Road in Wagram from open space to neighborhood commercial. DGC International is requesting the rezoning to turn the property into a military training facility to support soldiers based in Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall. It will consist of a 30-person classroom and up to four villages made up of eight small buildings each.

The Scotland County Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously on Oct. 17 for the approval recommendations for both rezoning requests.

The board also will consider a resolution concerning a new industrial prospect. Scotland Economic Department Director Mark Ward stated the prospect Project LEGO is under code name because it is not finalized. Ward said that Project LEGO could bring 55 jobs and $58 million in investments to the county if that company accepts the county’s offer. no further details were disclosed.

Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham will give an update on the Haunted House that was put on and FEMA will also give a presentation on an update on assistance efforts.

Commissioners will also hear about a joint land use study and discuss the meeting and holiday schedule for the upcoming year.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]