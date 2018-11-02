Ribbon cutting celebrates fire substation’s completion

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Fire Chief Randy Gibson got the honors of cutting the ribbon at the South Fire Substation’s ceremony. He was joined by representatives from the city, county, and chamber of commerce. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Fire Chief Randy Gibson got the honors of cutting the ribbon at the South Fire Substation’s ceremony. He was joined by representatives from the city, county, and chamber of commerce. Courtesty photo County commishoner Whit Gibson spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and gave recognition to all those involved in the project. Courtesty photo County commishoner Whit Gibson spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and gave recognition to all those involved in the project.

LAURINBURG —After five years the ribbon was cut marking the completion of the two new fire substations that will reduce insurance bills and also provide quicker response times.

The two new substations are on Purcell Road in Laurinburg and Gum Swamp Lake Road in Laurel Hill. The ribbon cutting ceremony, put on by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce, was held at the South Fire Substation Purcell Road location and acted a joint ceremony for both.

Scotland County Commissioners Whit Gibson and Bob Davis, Laurinburg Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams and Chamber of Commerce Chair Matt Pracht spoke during the ceremony.

Commissioners Guy McCook, Carol McCall and Betty Blue Gholston along with city council member Curtis Leak were also in attendance.

“It really is a day of celebration because it’s the conclusion of a five-year project,” Whit Gibson said. “It’s really good to get to this day where we can look back and say even though the process wasn’t always smooth we came to a good end.”

The substations will reduce the Insurance Service Office ratings for those who live up to five miles from the station. A better rating will translate to a reduced insurance bill for property owners near fire stations, which could be up to a 30-percent decrease. However, there still could be some time before property owners are able to receive the discount.

“Right now the state still has to inspect the substations, but the state is not doing any inspections due to the hurricane,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson. “Once that’s done the state will address it, then they’ll notify insurance companies about the change, and then they will impact homeowners. So it will take some time to go through that process. It will probably be within the next calendar year but people will probably have to ask about it.”

Patterson said it’s good to have the project finally done, as more projects are always being added. Currently, the county is having to renovate two buildings that were damaged due to flood waters during Hurricane Florence.

The substation will also add an extra benefit during a hurricane or snowstorm according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson.

“We see it as a great opportunity to better serve the citizen,” Randy Gibson said. “While this will be an unmanned substation there will be times that during inclement weather we’ll station people inside the truck bay area to respond to calls.”

During times of inclement weather the fire department receives an influx of calls and having people at the station will help with a response time not just during a disaster but all the time as well. The fire chief also said that during the groundwork and progressive work on the substation many of those in the local community have stopped by.

“We’ve been welcomed by the community while we’ve been doing groundwork, and while we’ve had a presence here this week we’ve had a lot of folks who live in the area stop by,” Randy Gibson said. “They’ve welcomed us with open arms and have said that they’re really glad to have us in their community.”

The substations are already being put to use to hold some equipment, as the North station was heavily damaged by flood water during Florence.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Fire Chief Randy Gibson got the honors of cutting the ribbon at the South Fire Substation’s ceremony. He was joined by representatives from the city, county, and chamber of commerce. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Ribbon.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Fire Chief Randy Gibson got the honors of cutting the ribbon at the South Fire Substation’s ceremony. He was joined by representatives from the city, county, and chamber of commerce. Courtesty photo County commishoner Whit Gibson spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and gave recognition to all those involved in the project. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Fire.jpg Courtesty photo County commishoner Whit Gibson spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and gave recognition to all those involved in the project.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]