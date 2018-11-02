Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Fletcher Road reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that someone had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included an aquamarine diamond ring, a diamond tennis bracelet, a blue sapphire ring and silver men’s bracelet totaling $1,840. There is a suspect in the case.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School School Resource Officer responded to a staff call Thursday about a disruptive student they asked to be taken to the conference room. Once the 16-year-old student was in the room speaking with the officer he became irate and threw his Chromebook on the floor and kicked a door causing $150 damage to the wall behind the door. He was taken to the courthouse and charged with injury to real property and given a $1,000 bond.

Communicating threats

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to a call from Douglas Street Thursday after the resident received a call from an unknown number telling her they were going to shoot up the residence while she and her children were inside before hanging up.

Fire

LAUREL HILL — The sheriff’s office is investigating a fire that happened Friday on Bunch Road. The fire was started by an unknown source and burned a single wide trailer valued at $2,000.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Sierra Amber Yahne, 22, of Seventh Street was arrested Thursday for felony obtaining property by false, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule two drugs. She was given a $20,000.

LAURINBURG — Eric Daqwan Cobb, 23, of Blue Banks Loop Road, Leland was arrested Thursday for warrants of felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy to commit misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit felonious larceny from New Hanover County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trashone Demare Patterson, 21, of Mills Street was arrested Thursday for simple assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

