Voters can make a change on Tuesday

LAURINBURG — With One-Stop Early Voting wrapping up, election day is approaching quick and voters have the opportunity to make some serious changes in the local government.

The General Election will be on Tuesday starting at 6:30 a.m. and going to 7:30 p.m. Voters will choose a sheriff, school board members, county commissioners and also vote on the potential of a sales-tax increase.

All 10 polling locations will be open on election day and are as follows:

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex at 231 East Cronly St., Laurinburg.

— Precinct 2: The Learning Center at 420 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place at 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 4: National Guard Armory at 1520 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

— Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station at 8781 Johns Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building on Third Street, East Laurinburg.

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St., Wagram.

— Precinct 8: Economic Development Building at 16800 U.S. 401, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building at 14940 Church St., Laurel Hill.

— Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station at 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson.

**

Local races

There will be a referendum on the ballot as well for a quarter-cent sales tax referendum which, if approved by voters, would change Scotland County’s 6.75 percent sales tax to 7 percent.

The sales tax would affect anyone who shops in Scotland County, including those who stop for travel supplies, food, lodging or who come to shop at the various stores. The County Commissioners have approved that if approved will go to Scotland County Parks and Recreation to fund the operating costs of a proposed multi-cultural center.

Parks and Recreation will be hosting a live question and answer forum on Facebook Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to answer questions about the referendum and center.

The following are the contested races that will be on the ballot. There are seats for county commissioners, board of education and sheriff.

Sheriff

Republican incumbent Ralph Kersey will face Democrat challenger John Martin

County board

Spring Hill, Democrat

Incumbent Betty Blue Gholston

Spring Hill, Republican

Challenger Bo Frizzell

Stewartsville, Democrat

Incumbent Carol McCall

Challenger Matthew Block

Stewartsville Republican

Challenger Tim Ivey

School board

At-large

Incumbent Summer Woodside

Challenger Darrell “B.J.” Gibson

Challenger Jacob E. Pate

Stewartsville

Incumbent Herman Tyson

Incumbent Raymond Hyatt

Challenger Gary Mauk

**

One-Stop Early Voting

As of Thursday a total of 5,313 voters cast their votes during Early Voting, with 381 on Thursday.

One-Stop ended Saturday at 1 p.m.

On Thursday out of the 381 voters that came in of them 277 being registered Democrats, 65 registered Republicans and 89 were unaffiliated. Women continued to outnumber men at the polls — with 204 women coming out as opposed to 174 men who came, there were three who were unidentified.

Out of the ballots cast Thursday, 193 were white, 158 were black, 17 were American Indian, three were Asian, two were multi-racial, five were “other” and three were unidentified.

Total numbers

So far there have been 5,313 voters to cast a ballot, with 3,196 being Democrats, 857 being Republicans, nine being Libertarians and 1,251 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 2,871 have been white, 2, 070 black, 225 American Indian, 22 Asian, nine multi-racial, 24“other” and 90 unidentified. There were also 3,045 women who came out to vote, 2,199 men and 69 unidentified.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-503-3171 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VOTE-2.jpg