Tickets selling fast for annual Oyster Roast

LAURINBURG — Many area residents have been looking forward to some serious shucking.

They will get the opportunity to crack open and enjoy oysters and other seafood during the annual Chamber On the Half Shell Oyster Roast by the Laurinburg-Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center.

“We could not do it without the support of St. Andrews University, and the soccer team will help serve,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber.

Tickets are selling quick, with less than 170 out of 500 left.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will include oysters, boiled shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, coleslaw, and hush puppies. Soft drinks and water are free and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available.

Live music will be performed by local sensation, The Gravy Biscuit Band, which will play for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“This is one of our most popular singular events — it is a great time with a diverse crowd,” said English. “It is about fellowship with the community and enjoying each other’s company.”

English added the proceeds will go to Chamber programs throughout the year. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Chamber office at 606 S. Atkinson St., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

