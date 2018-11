Courtesy photo

Cosmo has a curious nature that is tempered by her shyness. However, she loves cuddles and just wants to be loved. Cosmo is 3 months old. She is with her sister Stardust at PetSense in Laurinburg. Please apply to adopt her at scotlandhumane.org The cat adoption fee is $75. and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.