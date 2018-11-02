Honoring Betty Barrett

Photo courtesy of Linda Simmons

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently honored Betty Barrett as Pilot International Club Ambassador at their Founder’s Day program. Barrett was chosen by secret ballot for being active in the club on many levels. In recognition of her contribution to the club, Sylvia Stewart, Founder’s Fund representative stated, ‘she has given generously of her time to assist with multiple service projects and fund-raising.’ Barrett was presented a certificate of appreciation, a rose and a monetary gift was sent to the Founder’s Fund of Pilot International in Macon, Georgia, to honor her. In the photo, left to right: Amy Inniss, president of the Pilot Club of Laurinburg; Betty Barrett, Pilot International Club Ambassador; and Sylvia Stewart, Founder’s Fund representative.