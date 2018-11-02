Governor fills judge vacancy for region

RALEIGH — An upcoming vacancy on a regional Superior Court bench was filled Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Stephan Futrell, an attorney from Rockingham, was appointed by the governor to fill the seat vacated by Resident Superior Court Judge Richard Brown, who has announced his retirement.

According to the governor’s media relations office, Futrell has been a partner with the Webb & Futrell law firm since 1985 and has served as the Richmond County attorney for almost 20 years. Prior to that, Futrell served as the town attorney for Hamlet.

Futrell is a graduate of Wake Forest University and earned his law degree from Georgetown University.

He will oversee the judicial district that serves Scotland, Richmond, Anson and Hoke counties.