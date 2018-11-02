Sowing time, Reaping growth

LAURINBURG — Just as it takes time for a plant to grow, it also takes time to become an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer and Scotland County has a new batch of master gardeners after years hiatus.

The EMGVs work for the North Carolina State University Cooperation Extension and teach homeowners to make decisions that are safer for the environment in their gardens, lawns and landscapes. They teach around the county to educate residents about how to garden more successfully while using less inputs like money, water, fertilizer and pesticides.

The volunteers also teach residents how to generate fewer negative outputs like green waste and contaminate storm water run-off and demonstrate how to raise healthy food in backyards and community and school gardens.

But the title of Extension Master Gardener Volunteer is not just given.

“Volunteers take a class for 14 weeks and continue education after the class,” said Shannon Newton, local area agent for Hoke and Scotland counties at North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

President of the Scotland County Extension Master Gardeners Dora Sharber states that the time spent was worth it for her, because it helped her grow in a skill she enjoys and wanted to excel in.

“Before the program, I was flack when I gardened and my interest weaned,” said Sharber. ” I have been playing with plants for years and I wanted to learn more and get invigorated — and it (the program) worked, I am better now.”

It is an ongoing process that pediatrician Dr. Fred Mabry enjoys.

“My mother was a gardener and I grew up with flowers,” said Mabry.

He said that he continues to garden because he likes plants — and there is a bonus.

“My wife Lynne also does it (so) it’s something we can do together,” said Mabry.

The EMGVs recently did a project of cleaning and beautifying the county through with Church and Community Services. That area was awarded a Highlander Award by the Chamber of Commerce.

“It was our first project,” said Sharber. “Plants were few so we added flowers, plant irrigation, and maintained those areas,”

Sharber said the team is willing and interested, so the team dynamic works. The master gardeners have heard compliments from the community, but Sharber says the award makes volunteering worthwhile.

“We would do it anyway, but it is nice to be appreciated,” added Sharber.

She states that the EMGVs want to make a positive impact and keep working in the area to make the county greener.

“Whether it be gardens, crops, orchards, home flower gardens or home vegetables gardens, we want to share horticultural information and hope to make it look better,” said Sharber.

A few members, along with Newton, recently took a field trip to North Carolina State University to be educated more in gardening, landscaping and crop tips in an effort to be able to teach others.

“We talked about using more cultural ways to raise crops, identifying insects, and plant and disease clinics,” said Newton. “The EMGVs showed residents how to correctly prune knockout roses in January, they are important in the community.”

Sharber adds that people can learn how to protect their plants, like end-of-season maintenance to flowers.

“Gardening is not just a summer activity, it is year-round, and there are a lot of things related to gardening other than flowers,” said Sharber.

Newton stated that the CORE values are what describe the EMGV program which are education, service, respect, fellowship, stewardship, and self-substance. The EMGVs reflect those characteristics by volunteering in the community and dedicating time to the practice. She said that the EMGVs help increase the NCSU Cooperation Extension’s reach to across the state.

The group meets at the Scotland County Memorial Library once a month, where residents can bring evidence — plants or pests — for the EMGVs to inspect and give educational advice.

Anyone can request free teaching from the team by contacting Newton at 910-277-2422 or [email protected]

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_mg1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_mg2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MG4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_mg3.jpg

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are making their mark in the community