Two arrested, two at large after car chase

LAURINBURG — City police officers were lead on a car chase early Thursday morning after a speeding vehicle refused to stop.

An officer observed a black Volvo XC60 on McDougald Avenue around 3 a.m. going at a high speed and attempted to pull it over. Instead of pulling over the vehicle increased its speed. The officer continued the chase and was able to run the vehicle’s license plate, which turned out to be stolen from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

The chase continued from Scotland County into Richmond County, reaching speeds in excess of 125 mph. The car ended up back in the Laurinburg city limits and pulled onto Pitt Street, where the driver and three passengers all got out and fled.

Bobby Pearson Jr., 19, of Fourth Street, had been driving the car and was captured along with passenger Harleigh Davis, 19, of Church Street, Gibson.

Pearson was charged with felony alluding arrest with motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay, obstruct. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Davis was charged with resist, delay, obstruct and was given a $5,000 bond.

One of the passengers still at large is LaKayla Peebles, 17, of Fayetteville. She is wanted for resist, delay, obstruct as well as assault on a government official. Peebles had been captured by an officer, but kicked the officer to get out of his grip and escape.

There was another male in the car who escaped, but police do not know his identity.

